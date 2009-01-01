Home | News | General | Ex-AFAN chief blames rising food prices on lack of incentives for farmers

Asaba – Mr Jerry Ossai, former Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Delta says the failure of government to give adequate incentives to farmers is responsible for the rising food prices.

Ossai, who said this in an interview on Friday in Asaba, stressed that any effort by the government to establish committees to force down food prices would, therefore, be counter-productive.

He said that given the current situation in the country, in which most commodities and services had recorded appreciable price increases, it was normal for the prices of food items to consequently rise.

Ossai, who commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, said that although participating farmers in Delta had received training, government should assist them with farm inputs and extension services at subsidised rates.

“It is a wild goose chase; you can’t force down prices of food when costs of production are going up.

“There are no incentives for farmers, taxes are up; school fees, medical bills, transport costs, among others, have gone out of control.

“The cost of living is very high,’’ he added.

Ossai said that any plans to force down food prices down in the country should also take cognisance of the problems facing the country’s farmers.

