NAIJ.com Digest: 4 big stories that broke this Friday

As the weekend begins, the NAIJ.com team has gathered the most important news that hit the headlines this Friday, February 3.

Below are the top stories you might have missed.

1. Obasanjo cautions Nigerians to stop wishing Buhari dead

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari had died describing those peddling the rumour as wicked.

2. Human skulls, blood discovered at the altar inside a church in Imo (photo)

There was great shock in Ububo-Alia, Awara in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state when 5 human skulls were discovered in a church called the Ark of Covenant Ministry.

3. Jonathan replies, forgives man who accused him of destroying Nigeria (See evidence)

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has offered an epic reply to a Twitter user who pleaded for forgiveness from him on Thursday, February 2 after accusing him of destroying Nigeria three years ago in 2014.

4. Buhari not dead but needs prayers for good health, admits minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has again been confirmed as being very much alive by the minister of communications Adebayo Shittu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Shittu dismissed speculations that the president is dead.

