U-Turn: Lagos state police gives go-ahead on 2baba protest; gives one important condition

The Lagos state police command has granted 2baba the permission to lead the planned protest scheduled for Monday, February 6.

Fatai Owoseni who is the commissioner of the Lagos state police earlier issued a statement banning any anti-government protest in the state but on Friday, February 3, the state rescinded its threat.

The commissioner explained that the police was concerned about the safety of Lagosians because a pro-government group planned to stage a protest on the same and worried that there might be a clash as hoodlums may hijack the rally.

The Nation reports that Owoseni met with the 2baba camp where it was agreed that instead of a demonstration, the protesters would meet at a point and read out their demands.

He said: “We had a meeting with the protesters and we explained to them why we advised against the protest. A pro-government group wants to protest that same day and we don’t want a situation where there would be friction.

“We also don’t want hooligans to hijack the process and injure the protesters.

“After explaining to them, they said they will go back and discuss with others. They said if they decide to go ahead, they won’t demonstrate but would assemble at a point and read their demands.

“That notwithstanding, we have resolved to provide security for them. It is our responsibility and we won’t shy away from it. We will ensure trouble makers do not hijack the process.”

The federal government had also insisted that it was not against the protest as citizens have a right to association.