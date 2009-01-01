BREAKING: EFCC arrests Governors' Forum chief over alleged N19bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former official of the anti-corruption agency Asishana Okauru.
Sahara Reporters writes that Okauru, who is the Director General of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, was arrested over an alleged N19 billion fraud purportedly committed by governors.
Okauru was former director of EFCC's Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).
