Over 1,500 dump APC for PDP in President Buhari’s ‘home’

- The defectors, according to their leader Mustapha Radda, left APC to PDP because of alleged maltreatment

- The PDP state chairman Salisu Majigiri said a committee has been set up to receive all the people who defected to the party from other parties

In the continuing gale of defections on the Nigerian political scene, around 1,500 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dumped the ruling party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state.

Vanguard reports that the defection occurred in Randa town, Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday, February 3.

The defections were confirmed by Katsina state PDP chairman Salisu Majigiri, who said the party had constituted reception committee to receive defectors that included the APC leader in Randa Mustapha Radda, who was APC’s youth mobilisation officer in the state from 2010 to 2016.

Majigiri said: “The committee is mandated to receive all the people who defected to our party from other parties.

“We shall treat all those who defected to our party equally without any form of discrimination.

“Just this week, we received Alhaji Umar Tata APGA governorship candidate in the 2015 election to our party together with his supporters.

“We are ready to provide level playing ground to old and new members during future elections and there will be no imposition of candidates this time around.”

Speaker for the defectors, Radda said he decided to join the PDP to rescue his people from alleged maltreatment.

He said: “We have done a lot for the APC, but today my people especially the youths that I mobilised have nothing to show for it.

“We did not benefit from the APC poverty alleviation programme meant to rescue women and youths from poverty; we have presented several requests to those that matter but we were rejected.”

Just days ago, Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone under the platform of the PDP, shocked political watchers when he dumped the party to defect to the APC.

Uba disclosed the development at a news briefing on Wednesday, February 1 in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.