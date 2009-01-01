Home | News | General | Delta CP blames unemployment rate on infiltration by non indigenes

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Zanna has blamed the high rate of youths unemployment in the state on purported infiltration by non-indigenes of the states.

Zanna who spoke when he played host to the newly sworn-in executive of the State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, led by its chairman, Comrade Kenneth Okorie at the Police Headquarters in Asaba, decried that people from other states claim Delta State during recruitment exercises thereby usurping the few slots allocated to the state.

