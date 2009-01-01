Home | News | General | Five techy ways to save time when shopping

Shopping can take so much time especially if you have so much to buy. Nevertheless, you can save so much time if you explore technology. This has no doubt made shopping interesting even though many people do their shopping online. Jumia Travel shares ways 5 techy ways to save time whenever you go shopping.

Have a shopping list on your mobile

You can misplace the pad you used to list what you want to buy. But when you have your shopping list on your mobile, you can easily access it anytime. This better because your phone is always with you.

Find items with your phone

No matter what you want to buy, you will always find it when you search online. So, if you want to save time you should first do a search before you do your offline shopping.

Create alert for particular products

Google is quite versatile. You can now create alert for certain products you want which you didn’t find after doing your search. You will be alerted whenever the product is available. You get all the information like where to buy and the cost after receiving the alert.

Know where to go for daily deals

For those who addicted to shopping online, you should know where to go to get amazing daily deals. This is because there are some websites that offer these deals that come with a fantastic discount. If you can get a list of these websites, it will really save time.

Pay with your phone

Today, you don’t need to pay for your shopping with ATM card or cash. You simply tap your phone at a contactless terminal and the amount will be deducted from your account. Apple Pay is leading when it comes to settling bills with your phone as far as the contactless terminal is available.

