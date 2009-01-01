Home | News | General | Olu of Warri urges DTSG to invest more on education as Hussy Coll marks 70th year anniversary

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI – THE Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli Friday urged the government of Delta State to commit more to upliftment of Secondary Schools across the state.

The Olu made stated this when he hosted the Old Students Association of Hussey College Warri who are celebrating 70 years anniversary of the famous Delta school.

Education, the Warri monarch noted, is important in the lives of students particularly at the secondary level where decide career choices.

He commended the old students, Hussians as they fondly known, led by their Presidebt, Emmanuel Ogidi, for contributing to the growth of the school pledging to also contribute his quota to the development of the school.

Ogidi, on behalf of the association, thanked the Olu for all his contributions so far, revealing that the monarch would be honoured by the old students at a Gala Night ceremony today climaxing the 70th anniversary of the school.

A Thanksgiving service follows tomorrow, Sunday to round off the anniversary celebration.

