Funke Bello, Timi Dakolo, IK Osakioduwa catch feelings on MTV Base

MTV Base is turning the temperature up with Nigerian celebrity couples as well as set the right mood for lovers this Valentine with weekly themes that would tingle your senses.

Award winning actress and producer, Funke Akindele-Bello and hubby, JJC, Music artiste, Timi Dakolo, Busola Dakolo as well as popular OAP and host, IK Osakioduwa with wife, Olohije Osakioduwa will give out juicy details on their lives as couples.

The celebrity couples will also give helpful tips and advice to lovers during this special month of love. The cast of the blockbuster movie, The Wedding Party also had a sit down with MTV Base to share their journey while making the film which has now become Nollywood’s highest-grossing film, raking in over 400 million naira in ticket sales.

MTV Base will also feature popular screen diva and author, Toke Makinwa who will shed more light on her book, “On Becoming” as she sits in a tell-it-all exclusive with MTV Base. Toke will share her experience during her marriage to ex-husband, Maje Ayida and also give advice on how to leave that Ex.

Look out for K’Ola on the streets as she will be giving you the chance to send that special message to your loved ones, celebrity crush or an ex on MTV Base.

MTV Base has also promised lovers of the channel the perfect mix of music, celebrity faceoffs and themed playlists. So keep it locked and Catch Feelings with Bae and MTV Base this February

