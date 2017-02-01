Home | News | General | APGA Chairman Fires Two South-East leaders

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has advised warring governors Rochas Okorocha and Willie Obiano of Imo and Anambra, respectively, to stop bickering and unite for Ndigbo.

The National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, gave the advice on Friday in Awka at a press briefing. Oye said that the recent cold war between Obiano and Okorocha which had metamorphosed into a war of words was not a proof of good leadership, and urged the duo to sheath their swords.

Newsmen recalls that the two South East governors had engaged themselves in verbal war following last weekend’s statement by Okorocha during an APC chieftains’ meeting in Owerri that three governors from the region would soon join the APC. Oye described the development as unfortunate and uncalled for, going by the pedigree of the governors.

Okorocha, Obiano

He said the statement by Okorocha was to fan the embers of hate, adding that he is trying to denigrate APGA as a party and not Obiano. “Okorocha is an Igbo man and a brother not only to Obiano, but all of us and we wanted him to cooperate with others to build a homogeneous society. “He became governor on the ticket of APGA, he should bear that in mind, yet he decided to create an ember of hate by saying that three governors are planning to join APC,” Oye said.

However, the chairman said that the APC was not a threat to his party in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra. He said that the people criticising APGA were only envious of the party. He said those joining APC in Anambra were not the crowd pullers and so APGA, which is the party of the grassroots, was not rattled by any small talk within small circles.

Oye said members of APGA were not political jingoists, which is why they were supporting the ruling party to succeed in developing the country. “Let the word `change begins with me’ rule in the minds of our leaders so they can always remember that millions of people look up to them for morals.

“Nigeria is moving into a new era and things must change for the better, Buhari is doing his best to turn the economy around for the country, let all Nigerians support him,” Oye said.

