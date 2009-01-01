LAWMA confirms reform processes
- 6 hours 31 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Meantime, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has said that waste generation within the state has increased to over 420, 000 monthly, representing 14, 000 metric tons daily.
Chairman of LAWMA, Olumuyiwa Adejokun and General Manager, Mr. Segun Adeniji, disclosed this recently, at the opening session of a 3-day training workshop for officials of the agency, themed: “Reformed Waste Management in Lagos State: The role of LAWMA,” held at Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.
The governor’s directive, Adejokun, stressed was part of the planned reform to make the agency more efficient and effective saying, “Government does not have the huge funds required to manage waste in the state, this is why the governor has decided to embark on waste management reform.”
He explained that the reform would see LAWMA being excluded from waste collection and concentrate on regulatory role of waste collection in the state.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles