GEJ Accepts Twitter User, Mohammad Deedee’s Apology (Pictured)
- 4 hours 59 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
”There is no need for forgiveness because you did not commit any sin against me. I never felt offended or held a grudge. Mohammad, please do not feel bad. You did what you did as your patriotic duty. A true leader must appreciate his critics. Sometimes they tell him the truth more than friends. I appreciate you. God bless you Mohammad”- GEJ
Source:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1394151757301861&substory_index=0&id=105479482835
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles