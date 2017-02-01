Home | News | General | GEJ Accepts Twitter User, Mohammad Deedee’s Apology (Pictured)

​”There is no need for forgiveness because you did not commit any sin against me. I never felt offended or held a grudge. Mohammad, please do not feel bad. You did what you did as your patriotic duty. A true leader must appreciate his critics. Sometimes they tell him the truth more than friends. I appreciate you. God bless you Mohammad”- GEJ

Source:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1394151757301861&substory_index=0&id=105479482835



