Home | News | General | Trump Deports 9 Yemenis From U.S. To Ethiopia
You Change My Name To “Lie Mohammed,” Give Me One Thing I Said That’s Not True – Minister
OMG! Prominent Pastor Exposed After N*ked Pictures of His PA are Allegedly Discovered Inside His Phone

Trump Deports 9 Yemenis From U.S. To Ethiopia



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

​Nine Yemenis deported from the U. S. in the wake of President Donald Trump’s travel ban were flown to Ethiopia, then taken to neighbouring Djibouti, an Ethiopian government official said on Friday.

The Yemenis, blocked by Trump’s executive orders barring travel to America by people from Yemen and six other Muslim-majority countries, had asked to go to Djibouti, just over the Red Sea from their home country, the official added.

“The only reason they came to Addis Ababa was because Ethiopian Airlines has flights from Addis Ababa to Washington,” government spokesman Negeri Lencho said, without going into details on when they traveled.

At the shortest point, Djibouti and Yemen lie about 30 kilometres (20 miles) apart at the southern mouth of the Red Sea.

Trump’s orders, that the White House says are necessary for national security, have triggered protests across the U. S. and beyond.

Democratic attorneys general in several U.S. states have called them unconstitutional.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 703