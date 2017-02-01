Home | News | General | Notorious Lagos Pickpocket Meets His Waterloo in Ikorodu (Photos)
Notorious Lagos Pickpocket Meets His Waterloo in Ikorodu (Photos)



​A common miscreant surviving on his intelligence rather than industry today was caught by the long arm of the law.

Pictured above is a pickpocket who met his doom in Ikorodu in the early hours of today, 3rd of February, 2016. A social media user was right on time to take the account of the victim.

There are suspicious that the picaro might be using voodoo to steal successfully from unsuspecting Lagosians.

The social media user who was also a victim of the incident narrated it as below:

“I just got down from the Lagbus, suddenly this guy came out of nowhere to shake my hand as though we have met before, I was still trying to figure where/if we met before. He then takes a quick look around him before patting my pocket before I could realize he was gone with my phone”

“He tried it with another man within the bus stop but wasn’t took lucky as he was caught red-handed. The victim raised an alarm and the police waded into the matter. He was then whisked away in an awaiting van”

