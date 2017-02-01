Home | News | General | Black Magic’ Pictured At The Side Of Ghanaian Goal Post In AFCON Semi Final Match (Photos)

​Crazy rumour mongers have alleged that the Ghanaian team tried securing their goalpost with voodoo, even though they ended up conceding goals.

After Andre Ayew was pictured praying and performing a seeming spiritual rites on the football pitch before a competitive match during the ongoing African Cup of Nations 2017, football enthusiasts have become vigilant about the activities of the Black Stars team.

Eyebrows were raised during yesterday’s AFCON semi-final clash between Ghana and Cameroon during which the former lost by two goals to nothing.

An object that looked like a charm from a distance was noticed at Ghana’s goalpost. A closer focus by the camera revealed it was a ‘Spiderman Doll’.

The alleged charm that turned out to be a spiderman doll

Despite the assumed potency of the object, Ghana still lost to Cameroon 2-0 as Cameroon booked a date with Egypt in the final to be played on Sunday.

It was later learnt that Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak was the player who brought the charm after he was spotted kissing the spiderman doll on the pitch during the semi-finals match.

A similar event occurred when Ghana played Egypt in their last Group D match and Andre Ayew was seen sprinkling what seems to be a white powdered charm on the pitch just before the kick-off but they eventually lost 1-0 to Egypt.

Africa is a very religious continent where voodoo is not handled with kid gloves.

