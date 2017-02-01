Home | News | General | I Did Not Blast Tubaba Because Of The Protest – Femi Kuti

​Contrary to news circulating the online-sphere that Femi Kuti blasted The planned Enough is Enough Citizen’s voice protest slated for 6th of February and being selflessly supported by TuBaba, this was what he had to tweet in response.

Please Let’s beware of the oppressors of the people who are against this protest, not Tuface.

EVEN IF TUFACE HAS SOMETHING TO GAIN FROM THE PROTEST (no evidence yet), the suffering masses have much more to gain/message to pass across to the sleeping politicians through this protest biko.

