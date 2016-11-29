Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

The state camp director, Mrs Loto officially broke the news to the corps members this afternoon as she pleaded with them not to hide their ill health as it is those who are alive that can serve the nation.
In November 29th, 2016, a corps member, Miss Elchi Chiyerom also died at the Kaiama camp, Bayelsa State due to ill health.
