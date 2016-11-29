Home | News | General | Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died.

The state camp director, Mrs Loto officially broke the news to the corps members this afternoon as she pleaded with them not to hide their ill health as it is those who are alive that can serve the nation.
In November 29th, 2016, a corps member, Miss Elchi Chiyerom also died at the Kaiama camp, Bayelsa State due to ill health.

