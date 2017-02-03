Home | News | General | Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flaunt their toned bikini bodies in Costa Rica (WATCH)
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp
After Vacation: Obamas Return To Rented House In Washington, Live Beside Trump

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flaunt their toned bikini bodies in Costa Rica (WATCH)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[embedded content] Although Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are back from Costa Rica, new photos of the popular Reality TV sisters relaxing by a poolside at their private Villa have emerged. Kim showed off her slender figure in a black bikini top which highlighted her sculpted arms and flat stomach, while Kourtney wore a white two-piece. search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 593