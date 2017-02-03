Nigerians voted for killings, lies, hunger and court disobedience when they elected Buhari – Fayose

- Governor Fayose insisted that President Buhari’s administration has failed Nigerians

- The governor said Nigerians voted for massive killings, hunger, nepotism and disobedience of court order when they voted in President Buhari

- According to him, the APC led administration has not fulfilled their promise to Nigerians

Governor Fayose is the major critic of President Buhari's administration

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has once again lambasted President Buhari for his poor administration.

According to the outspoken governor who spoke with Punch, Nigerians voted for massive killings, hunger, nepotism and disobedience of court order when they voted in President Buhari.

Fayose who insisted that he has not seen any good thing in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari said: “Let me put it this way, there is no man that is entirely bad. But when you consider the leadership style of Buhari, his administration is not good. When you look at his appointment, it would tell you who the president is.

“When you see someone trying to justify the killing of human beings or who pretends nothing is happening; when you see a nation that is in total hunger, do we continue to praise the president? Do we continue to praise the president for exchange rate of the dollar that has gone from N200 to N500? Do we praise him for the killing of Agatu people in Benue? Do we praise him for the killings in Kaduna?

“Do we praise him for disobedience of court order and human rights abuses? Where are the three million jobs they promised to create yearly? Where is the promise they made that food will be everywhere? Where is their promise that Naira will appreciate against the dollar? They are still running a government based on propaganda. Are we saying if they organised an election today, President Buhari would win?

“We are fooling ourselves. People are tired. They are not happy. I have not seen anything good in this government. They claimed success in the fight against Boko Haram; if they say they have recorded victory today, the next day, worse attack would take place. There would be multiple bombings.

“If they tell us something, the next day, worse scenario happens. For me as a person, I have not seen anything tangible. What is the state of our roads? Workers can hardly get their salaries. They have not kept their promises at all."

President Buhari has been accused of non- performance by Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state

Going further, Fayose says Nigerians have seen the error of their choice when they voted for President Buhari.

“Nigerians have now seen they made a mistake in electing him,’ he said.

Adding that Nigerians: “Voted for massive killing, nepotism and disobedience of court order. Look at what happened in the Rivers rerun elections where they used state power to oppress the people. What goes round comes around. People who are oppressing today could be oppressed tomorrow.”

However, in reaction to the economic situation of the country, youths have insisted that nothing will stop them from joining popular musician 2baba from protesting against the Buhari led administration on Monday February 6.

The respected musician called the protest to show the country's grievance against the government.