Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria.

This pressure is coming on the pro-Biafra agitator after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Chief Benjamin Apugo, said that Nnamdi Kanu should avoid being used against the Ndigbo.

According to The Punch, the chief believes the Biafra war ended on a no victor, no vanquished note, therefore, Kanu should not allow the agitation pit himself against his kinsmen.

“What we are saying is that anyone who can talk to Nnamdi Kanu and he will listen, should tell him to drop the Biafra idea. Let’s tell him to understand that we have fought the Biafra war and it ended on no victor, no vanquish, which is where we stand.

READ ALSO: IPOB gives 6 reasons for blasting Father Mbaka

"So if one person starts behaving as if he was bought over to work against his people, it becomes painful to many of us. Nobody can buy you to destroy your father’s land, for whatever reason.

“We all have to be reasonable about our present condition in the Country today; we have been in the PDP for 17 years in Abia State from the time of Dr Orji Uzor Kalu to the sitting Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and he will be the last PDP governor in this State.

“I know what I’m talking about it will be dangerous for our people to remain in PDP, if we don’t move to the APC, then who can we say is our political allies?

"The northerners have been our allies both in business and politics for a long time, particularly those of us from Umuahia, they have been our friends and business associates; many of us went into cattle rearing as a result of that friendship. When our enemies attacked us in past, the then Sultan of Sokoto also came to our rescue, he mobilised for soldiers to be sent to protect us, so we have long standing alliance with them.

“If anybody tells you that he can sack this present APC administration in the country, tell the person that he is sleeping, we have all been in the PDP so I understand what power is all about, but we are in the APC now for good, that is why am calling on our people to join the party. It will beneficial for us, our Unemployed children will get jobs, our dilapidated roads and schools will be reconstructed," Chief Apugo was quoted to have said in his Nkata- Ibeku Umuahai country home.

While stating the only way the Igbos can emerge as Nigeria's president and remain in power, he noted, however, that: “Our problem is when one Igbo man raises his head, his brothers will sabotage him. But those of them in the APC now are the ones you can trust will not sabotage themselves."

To further show their seriousness about the secession plans, IPOB has recognized a European Union Parliament member as its trusted advocate.

The IPOB said Julie Ward has made remarkable efforts to speak against injustice and dehumanization against the group, its leadership and members.

A statement signed by IPOB’s spokesperson Powerful Emma, the group called on all its members worldwide to show appreciation to the EU parliament member.

[embedded content]