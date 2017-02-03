Over 100,000 visas have been revoked since President Trump signed the order on immigration
- 1 hour ago
- 3
- 0
The number came in response to a question from the judge about how many people have been affected by this order.
Erez Reuveni, from the Office of Immigration Litigation at the Civil Division of the Justice Department, also said no returning legal permanent residents have been denied entry.
The judge also extended a temporary restraining order against removing lawful permanent residents until next Friday.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles