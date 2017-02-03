Home | News | General | I've Stopped Being A Prostitute; says Female Minister
Court Grants Ex-Abuja Minister's Son Shamsudeen Bala Bail For N100m
Woman Faints After Reading Her Sack Letter

I've Stopped Being A Prostitute; says Female Minister



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A former s*x worker who was appointed the Minister of Information has begged her people to forget about her past and focus on the future.
The Zambian Minister of Information, Ms Kampamba Mulenga, has called on Zambians to forget her past records of promiscuity and judge her on her present and future life as she is now a changed person.
According to The Zambian Observer, before her appointment as a Minister in the country, Mulenga was rumoured to be a popular s*x worker.
But speaking in Livingstone last week, she said she was deeply saddened by some Zambians who still refer to her past (of being a prostitute) when describing her.

She reiterated that she is now a changed person as she has left her past lifestyle completely.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 593