Woman Faints After Reading Her Sack Letter

The lady, a staff of Kaduna Electric Distribution Company, identified as Asmau Sulaiman, fainted twice after she read the content of a letter handed to her and discovered she's been sacked.



According to Premium Times, the the mother of two, was among 530 workers disengaged by the electricity distribution company on Tuesday.



Speaking to a reporter, some of the woman's colleagues said she slumped immediately she read the content of the sack letter. "She fainted again as we helped her down from the office on the first floor", said Rilwan Sani, one of the staff. Mrs. Suleiman who had worked for 15 months with the firm at its Rigasa Area Office in Kaduna until she was disengaged, she said she could not understand the reason why she was affected. "I refused to join my husband who is currently working in Saudi Arabia and I just recently relocated and transferred my two children school from Kano to Kaduna because of this Kaduna Electric work. Is this how they will reward our hard work?," she said. The National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, said 530 of its members lost their jobs at the company. The workers' union said the company confirmed only 20 per cent of the workforce, terminated the appointments of 60 per cent and placed 20 per cent on extended probation for six months.

