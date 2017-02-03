Pressure Mounts on Buhari to Allow Angry Nigerians Protest

They are scheduled to hold simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

The Police on Friday called on the protests conveners to call off their planned gathering, saying it might lead to a breakdown of law and order.

The force said it learnt that apart from the protests being planned by Idibia, other interest groups were also planning a counter-protest, which might lead to clashes and attendant loss of lives.

But earlier, Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to VP President Yemi Osinbajo, had said that “Nigeria is a free country. Lawful assembly is permitted (for Nigerians) to express themselves.

“This administration is not in the business of stopping people’s rights. The most important thing is to ensure a peaceful assembly.”

When asked specifically if the Presidency was not concerned that the Abuja protest is scheduled to take place on a day Buhari is expected to resume work, Akande said, “They are free to protest any day they choose.”