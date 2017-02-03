Home | News | General | Reps Spokesman loses mother
Reps Spokesman loses mother



By Emman Ovuakporie and Johnbosco

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday commiserated with Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Abdulrazak Saad Namdas over the death of his mother Hajiya Aishatu.

Hajiya Aishatu who died in Yola in the early hours of Friday, at the age of 90, left behind six children and 18 grandchildren and has since been buried in Yola, Adamawa State, according to Islamic rites.

In his condolence message to the family, signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker said he was shocked to receive the news of the demise of Hajiya Aishatu.

