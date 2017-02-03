Home | News | General | Osinbajo to chair forum on Economic Recovery Plan

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is to chair an Economic Recovery Plan forum on Monday, 6 February in Abuja.

The Plan is expected to be formally launched by President Mohammadu Buhari within the month.

A release signed by the Media Adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Akpandem James, explained that the forum is part of efforts towards carrying the critical sectors along and ensuring successful development of the Economic Recovery Plan.

According to the Minister, Udoma Udo Udoma, the event is being organized for representatives of the Private Sector to actively engage their public sector counterparts on the proposals.

He noted that the Ministry of Budget and National Planning was in the process of finalizing Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (NERGP) 2017 – 2020 development process, stating that the forum is expected to enrich the Plan development process.

