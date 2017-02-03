Home | News | General | 45 African countries to participate in Festac 77 @ 40
Leveraging on Trade Facilitation to Grow Nigeria’s Economy
There’s no travel ban on Nigerians – US envoy

45 African countries to participate in Festac 77 @ 40



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Ebun Sessou

Director, Centre for Black Arts and African Civilization, CBAAC, Mr. Ferdinand Anikwe has said that, no less than 45 African countries have indicated interest to participate in the forthcoming celebration of the 40th anniversary  of Festac77  that would start on April 1 across the country.

He also noted that, the forthcoming Festac 77  anniversary would be celebrated alongside the 80th birthday anniversary.of the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo

According to him, Japan, Canada, the United States of America, China and other developed countries outside Africa have also shown interests in participating.

The Festac 77, also known as the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture, was held in Lagos from January l5, 1977 to February 12, 1977 and 59 countries participated.

“The month-long event celebrated African culture and showcased to the world African music, fine Art, Literature, drama, dance and religion.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 595