There's no travel ban on Nigerians – US envoy

By Victoria Ojeme

United States has said Nigerians will not be banned from entering the country contrary to speculations of many. Trump had signed an executive order barring citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan from entering the country for 90 days and also suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria , Ambassador W. Stuart Symington who said this yesterday during a press briefing in Abuja, stated that the US holds Nigeria in high esteem and would not ban its citizens from coming to US. He said the connection between our two countries has been strong and will continue to be strong tomorrow.

US President, Donald Trump

He refuted the claim that Nigeria visa status has been reduce to one year. He said that nothing has really changed in the Visa policy for Nigeria, stressing that the two years multiple entry status is still valid for Nigerians. He said U.S will not discriminate against any Nigeria based on religion or tribe.

He however stressed that should there be any visa denial for any individual it should not be constricted to discrimination.

