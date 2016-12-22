Home | News | General | We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd of December 2016 at Tin Can Island, Apapa.

Chief organizer of the gang, Lanre Humphreh Aimudo told reporters that the informant that gave them the job, told him that the Customs officer was carrying a cash amount of N4 million and undisclosed amount of dollars and that was why the gang went after him.

The following suspects were trailed and arrested between 28th December 2016, and 18th January, 2017.

i. Lucky Williams ‘M’ 29YRS from Oboritu LGA AkwaIbom state (gang leader)

ii. Akinloye Samuel ‘M’

iii. Abraham lot ‘M’

iv. Bolaji Taiwo ‘M’ 25yrs

v. Lanre Humplrey Aimuto ‘M’ 33yrs

He said that they were able to distinguish the officer from others after the close of work on the day of the attack because he was wearing a Chelsea T-shirt.

Asked How much they retrieved from the officer and why they killed him, Lanre said that contrary to the information given them, the bag that was taken from the officer only contained N600, 000 which 10 of them who were involved in the crime shared at N50, 000 each.

He said after they robbed the officer, they were about leaving when they heard gunshot and it turned out that one of them shot the officer.

Giving details of the arrest of the gang, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood said, “We are parading before you, a five member gang of vicious armed robbers and killers of ASC Aliyu Dayyab on 22/12/2016 at Tin Can Area of Lagos.

“Sequel to the report of the incident and a coordinated operation carried out by the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), on the directive of the IGP to fish out the killers of the Customs Officer, the following suspects were trailed and arrested between December 2016, and 18th January 2017.

“They are Lucky Williams-Gang Leader; Akinloye Samuel, Abraham Lot, Bolaji Taiwo and Lanre Humphreh Aimudo. One GSM Infinite phone belonging to the late Customs Officer was recovered from Lucky Williams.

The FPRO noted that Humphreh organized the gang that robbed and killed the Customs Officer on the said day when he closed from duty on his way home.

“The suspects confessed to have information that the officer had in his possession, four million cash and some dollars and this prompted the attack and killing of the officer after they snatched the bag containing some money.

He said “All the suspects volunteered confessional statements admitting the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the heinous crime.

“They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation for murder, armed robbery and conspiracy,” the FPRO added.

