Home | News | General | Live Streaming Of NPFL Games To Global Viewers Starts On Sunday

​The prestigious Achievement of the current LMC board led by Shehu Dikko cannot be over emphasized as they have now gone a step ahead with an imitative to launch the long awaited Live streaming of Nigeria Professional Football League matches to Global viewers.

This means more money and investments to come into our local league.

According to LMC-NPFL official website

LMC would be testing the Live Streaming of NPFL matches to global audience with two matches to be streamed on the Match Day 6 fixtures on Sunday, February 5 from 4pm Nigerian time.

The matches are that in Nnewi between FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Rangers International FC and the match at the Sani Abacha Stadium between Kano Pillars and ABS Fc.

The matches can be watched Live on

www.urlivestream.com

The Test Streaming is Free and Registration has opened.

The live streaming of NPFL games is part of the League Management Company’s (LMC) strategy to reach global audience and export Nigeria’s brand of football to countries outside Africa and expectedly open new revenues streams for the league.

I can’t wait to watch these matches live now

Up LMC!!!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General