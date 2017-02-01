Home | News | General | Arsenal FC Partners With MTN Nigeria

​Arsenal Football Club have entered into a partnership with MTN, Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator. MTN will become Arsenal’s Official Mobile Telecommunications Network partner in Nigeria.

The partnership will see MTN offer a number of exclusive Arsenal related benefits to the club’s large following in Nigeria as well as to MTN’s vast subscriber base. MTN will offer its customers access to a range of match and player exclusive content including match highlights, club news, interviews and club imagery.

Through Arsenal’s digital platforms, MTN will also be able to engage directly with supporters in Nigeria. Promotional and marketing activities featuring Arsenal first-team players and club legends will further enhance MTN’s engagement with Arsenal supporters. Arsenal will also send specialist coaches to undertake annual coaching clinics as part of MTN’s marketing activities in Nigeria.

Arsenal has fantastic support in Nigeria, with the club’s largest website traffic outside the UK coming from the country. In addition to this, the club’s second highest number of digital members and third largest Twitter following comes from Nigeria.

Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinai Venkatesham, said: “Arsenal has huge support in Nigeria, in part due to Kanu Nwankwo and the recent emergence of Alex Iwobi into the first team. This partnership with MTN will really help us engage with these passionate fans on a regular and personal basis. We are expecting MTN’s Arsenal exclusive content to be very popular among our supporters, as well as followers of football generally. This is our second regional partnership in Nigeria and fifth in Africa. It really underlines our commitment and the level of support we have on the continent.”

Also speaking on the partnership, MTN’s General Manager, Consumer Marketing, Richard Iweanoge said that the partnership is another way MTN is connecting with the passion of Nigerians.

