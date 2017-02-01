Home | News | General | “If No ‘Change’ In Two Months Time, I Will Carry Gun” – Nigerian Man Vows (Video)
“If No ‘Change’ In Two Months Time, I Will Carry Gun” – Nigerian Man Vows (Video)



​Middle aged man in lagos vowed to become a robber if there is still no change in nigeria in two months time.. He said this while explaining how unbearable the level of hardship he has been going through is..

