“If No ‘Change’ In Two Months Time, I Will Carry Gun” – Nigerian Man Vows (Video)
- 5 hours 6 minutes ago
- 6
- 0
Middle aged man in lagos vowed to become a robber if there is still no change in nigeria in two months time.. He said this while explaining how unbearable the level of hardship he has been going through is..
[embedded content]
