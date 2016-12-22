Home | News | General | Popular SA Blogger, Mpho Ranko Dies, Days After Sharing Photo From Hospital Bed – Photos
Popular SA Blogger, Mpho Ranko Dies, Days After Sharing Photo From Hospital Bed – Photos



​South African media personality, Mpho Ranko has been confirmed dead after losing his battle with skin cancer.

The founder of Media 101 Mzansi Communications passed away at the Helen Joseph Hospital yesterday, Thursday Feb. 2, 2017.

Before his death, the TV commentator shared a last Instagram photo of himself lying helplessly on his sick bed.

He captioned: ‘Back to it’.

