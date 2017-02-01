Home | News | General | King Sunny Ade’s Wife Queen Ahneva Quits Classic FM After 7 Years
King Sunny Ade’s Wife Queen Ahneva Quits Classic FM After 7 Years



  6 hours 24 minutes ago
​Queen Ahneva Adegeye, one of the wives of Nigerian music legend King Sunny Ade has quit her job at Classic FM after 7 years. Queen Ahneva will be relocating to the United States in the coming days.

Until now, she was the anchor of ‘Mellow Magic Show’ weekdays on Classic FM, she also anchored ‘Raise The Praise Show’ on Sundays.

According to a statement by Classic FM,

‘She has enjoyed and attracted a large audience on both segments with her warm, passionate and charismatic style of on air delivery. Queen Ahneva will continue to liaise with us from the states and has promised to visit frequently’.

