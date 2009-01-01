Home | News | General | Oghara to organise elaborate reception for Ibori – Aide

One of Nigeria’s most powerful men, who was jailed in Britain for money laundering and fraud in a landmark anti-corruption case, has returned home, his aides said on Saturday.

“Chief James Ibori has arrived. He landed in Abuja in the early hours,” said Ighoyota Amori, a political adviser to Ibori, who was governor of the oil-rich Delta state between 1999 and 2007.

He said Ibori, who was released in London in December after serving just over four years of a 13-year jail term, would later fly to the southern port city of Warri in Delta state.

“A chartered private plane will fly him to Warri and he will land at Osubi airfield operated by Shell,” he added.

The former politician would be received at the airstrip by supporters and sympathisers who have lined up to welcome him back, he added.

“For now, it is going to be a quiet ceremony. An elaborate reception will be organised later for him at Oghara, his hometown,” he said.

Ibori’s media aide, Tony Eluemunor, also confirmed his arrival, saying only: “He is in town. I will keep you posted later.”

