VIDEO: Big Brother Naija Housemates go on kissing spree



[embedded content] Housemates of Big Brother Naija went on a kissing spree after the Head of House, Efe declared a kissing festival. Miyonse kissed Gifty and Uriel, while Bisola kissed Kemen and Bally. Efe kissed Marvis and Thin Tall Tony kissed TBoss. The game was brought to an end by Biggie. search feed search feed

