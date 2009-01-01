Breaking News: James Ibori Finally Arrives Nigeria
James Onanefe Ibori, a former Delta State Governor, has arrived Nigeria.
It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.
Ibori was recently released from a British prison where he served a jail term for corruption, fraud and money laundering, and has indicated his plan to rejoin politics upon his return to Nigeria.
