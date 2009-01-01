Home | News | General | Amber Rose shows off her curves in Bikini as she continues her vacation in Hawaii (WATCH)
Ondo Local Government Chairman Slumps, Dies in Hotel Room
Buhari Sacks Atiku, Replaces With Mohammed As TCN Boss

Amber Rose shows off her curves in Bikini as she continues her vacation in Hawaii (WATCH)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[embedded content] Amber Rose put her curves on display in a bikini as she enjoyed her vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii. search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 426