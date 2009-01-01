Home | News | General | Buhari Sacks Atiku, Replaces With Mohammed As TCN Boss
Amber Rose shows off her curves in Bikini as she continues her vacation in Hawaii (WATCH)
Throwback photos of Actress Georgina Onuoha's children and her ex-husband (WATCH)

Buhari Sacks Atiku, Replaces With Mohammed As TCN Boss



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Muhamamdu Buhari-led Federal Government has sacked the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Dr Abubakar Atiku.

Dr Atiku, who is being replaced with a chartered Accountant, Mr Usman Gur Mohammed, was appointed MD/CEO last year after the Canada consulting company, Manitoba Hydro International, left the management of TCN late last year.

However, sources from the TCN Headquarters in Abuja, have allegedly revealed that Atiku was relieved of his office for in efficiency.

But the National Union of Electricity Employee had within the week on the information of Atiku’s removal mobilized her members against the Federal Government’s decision.

According to the Union, Atiku was being removed to pave way for a government appointee to manage the alleged $364 million World Bank loan. The Union stated that it would resist Atiku’s removal and his replacement with Mohammed.

But Friday’s statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Mr. Louis Edozie stated: “Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has approved the secondment of Usman Gur Mohammed from the African Development Bank (AfDB), as the interim Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).”

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 427