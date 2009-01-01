Tuface warns Nigerians over planned protest, says it is pro-Nigeria and not anti-government (video)
The protest spearheaded by top Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia, has been described as a pro-people march rather than an anti-government demonstration.
In a video he released on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, February 4, the pop star appreciated his fans for their support since the date of the protest was announced, but warned that it is not anti-government.
He said: "For everyone not able to be in Lagos or Abuja, feel free to share how the situation of the country is affecting you on the social media.
"I'll encourage everyone to be peaceful and I encourage everyone to be peaceful and orderly
"This is not an anti-government protest, it is a pro-Nigeria protest."
Watch the video here:
