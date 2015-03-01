Home | News | General | If you don’t like Buhari, wait for another election – Obasanjo
Again, herdsmen attack farmer in Enugu, Police confirms
Ondo council chairman slump, dies after attending political meeting

If you don’t like Buhari, wait for another election – Obasanjo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told Nigerians who may not like President Muhammadu buhari to wait for another election instead of carrying rumours of his death. He also described those peddling the rumuored death of President Muhammadu Buhari as wicked, callous and treacherous.

Obasanjo stated this in a release issued by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Friday,adding that  instead of embarking on such “worrisome” wishes, they should rather engage in marathon prayers from him.

Buhari and Obasanjo

He said,  what the President needs “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”

Obasanjo who cautioned against politicization of every situation in the country, recalled that he has also been a victim  of such rumoured death while in office as the President, declaring, “no normal human being will wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek forgiveness.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 426