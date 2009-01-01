Home | News | General | Ondo council chairman slump, dies after attending political meeting

By Dayo Johnson,Akure

THE 61-year-old chairman of Ilaje local government area of Ondo state Agunola Omomowo yesterday slumped and died after attending a political meeting in Akure, the state capital.

Party sources hinted that after the meeting, the deceased who walked to his car reportedly slumped when he was about unlocking his vehicle.

He reportedly gave up the ghost before he got to the State specialist hospital where he was rushed to by sympathisers and party members.

His Special Adviser on Media Bode Omoyoloye who confirmed the unfortunate incident said that his principal did not show any sign of illness before the commencement of the meeting yesterday.

Omoyoloye described the sudden death of his boss as a rude shock and that the entire oil rich community has been thrown into mourning.

According to him “He was not showing any sign of sickness before his death because he left Igbokoda to Akure for a political meeting with his vice and the Secretary.

“After the meeting, he slept in a hotel, but he slumped before he got to his car and died before getting to the hospital.

Omoyoloye said, “He was a fine gentleman, easy going and generous to all as he was been enjoyed by all Ilaje indigenes since he was sworn in as the LGA boss.”

The deceased council boss was elected the executive council. Chairman of the oil-rich areas on April. 23 this year.

