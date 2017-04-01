Home | News | General | Suspended lawmaker, Hon Jibrin advises Buhari to resign now

Abdulmumin Jibrin, suspended member of the house of representatives, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to step down based on his health condition.

Jibrin made the demand about 24 hours after he claimed that Buhari had lost what made so many people admire him as a military head of state.

In a series of tweets, Jibrin said the illness of the president had cost the country a lot.

He suggested that Aisha Buhari should be given a position in a new cabinet, while her husband be allowed to nominate a new vice-president.

“PMB, TIME TO LET GO: So many issues are left unattended even small issues that a presidential cough can deal with are left hanging,” he wrote.

“Supporters are worried, understandably resorting to grumbling in hush voices while keeping bold faces and holding on to hope and prayers.

“At PMB’s age, working actively for over 50 years , even without his present health condition, his capacity will be greatly challenged.

“Mr president himself admitted that he has never been this sick in his entire life which makes the entire scenario really worrisome.

“Then we are reminded everyday that PMB will travel abroad again to attend to his health as if it is just normal and we should celebrate?

“I believe that the combination of these two factors of his age and health situation has slowed down the pace of PMB and the APC govt.

“Life and health belongs to God but the more I see pictures of Mr President, the more I am convinced he needs to go and rest. He needs it!

“PMB gave his all to Nigeria. He is a great man, an enigma like Mandela. If we truly love him, We must not allow him to be rubbished.”

