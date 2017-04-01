Vanguard is reporting that just few days after the violent clashes broke out between Hausa and Yoruba communities in Ile-Ife, fresh communal clash has broken out in Osun state.

According to the report, the clash broke out on Friday, March 31 in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun.

BREAKING: Fresh violence erupts in Ile-Ife, 10 injured

No fewer than ten people were injured in the fresh violence.

READ ALSO: Resign now, Nigerian lawmaker tells Buhari

NAIJ.com gathered the fresh clash was between the people of Ipetumodu and Asipa in Ife north area of the state.

According to an eyewitness account, the clash started on Wednesday evening shortly after an alleged misunderstanding that broke out after an inter house sports football competition in the Community High School Ipetumodu, not far away from Asipa.

Youths from both communities were allegedly involved in the fight. Some unidentified youths were said to have taken advantage of the face off between the students and set ablaze the popular Akinola Market in Asipa a development that escalated the crisis between the two communities.

Gun shots were reportedly fired into the air to heighten tension in the area and no fewer than ten persons sustained injuries.

Policemen arrived later to maintain law and order.

READ ALSO: This is a zero government: Asari Dokubo appraises Buhari, warns Osinbajo

According to one of the traditional chiefs who spoke on condition of anonymity, Asipa community was to blame. He alleged that the other community turned a mere school riot to community clash to burn the market.

He also alleged that this was not the first time that such attack would be carried out against his people.

However, a leader of Asipa community, Julius Ogerinde denied the allegation saying that they were aggrieved because of the government white paper on the disputed land which favoured the other community.

“They only used the avenue of the Inter house Sport competition to perpetrate their grievances and three of our people were shot," he said.

READ ALSO: President Buhari approves executive management of some government agencies

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Mrs. Folashade Odoro confirmed the clash, saying policemen had been drafted to the area to maintain law and order and normalcy has since returned to the area.

[embedded content]

Recall that many lives and millions of property destroyed in the last clash in Ile-Ife.

The Nigeria Police Force recently said it arrested 21 suspects over the March 8 killings and destruction of property in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, Chief Superintendent of Police, made the disclosure in Abuja when he presented the suspects before newsmen.