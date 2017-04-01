Home | News | General | Top 10 most intelligent people in the world: SEE the Nigerian man that made the LIST

Intelligence is believed to be a God-given and not a learnt skill. All the innovations in the world have been made by very intelligent men and women. These people offer solutions to problems that surpass other people’s imagination.

What is really with the brain that makes other people seem to be smarter than others?

One of the most popular ways to measure intelligence is with the IQ test.

NAIJ.com brings you a list of the 10 most intelligent people in the world. They have the highest IQ ever recorded.

Surprisingly, a Nigerian is on the list.

10. Garry Kasparov is alleged to have an IQ of 190

At the age of 22, he became the youngest undisputed world champion by defeating then-champion Anatoly Karpov

A Russian chess Grandmaster and a former World Chess Champion, a writer and political activist, Kasparov amazed the world, when he played to a draw against a chess computer that could calculate three million positions per second in 2003. At the age of 22, he became the youngest undisputed world champion by defeating then-champion Anatoly Karpov.

9. Philip Emeagwali is alleged to have an IQ of 190

Emeagwali was one of two winners of the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize

This Nigerian-born engineer, mathematician, computer scientist and geologist was one of two winners of the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize. He won the prize from the IEEE, for his use of a Connection Machine supercomputer to help detect petroleum fields. Emeagwali is from Onitsha, Anambra state, although he was born in Akure, Ondo state.

8. Marilyn vos Savant has a verified IQ of 190

Marilyn has an outstanding IQ of 228

She is an American magazine columnist, author, lecturer and a playwright. In 1985, The Guinness Book of World Records accepted vos Savant’s IQ score of 190 and she was said to have been crowned the woman with the highest IQ for five consecutive years. She has tested as high as 228 on various IQ tests.

7. Mislav Predavec is alleged to have an IQ of 192

Predavec ranked 7th on the list of the 10 most intelligent people in the world

The Croatian maths professor is the founder and president of the GenerIQ Society, an elite organization of some of the most intelligent people in the world. He is also the owner and director of a trade company.

6. Rick Rosner is alleged to have an IQ of 192

Gifted with an amazing IQ of 192, Rosner spent a number of years as a bar bouncer

He is an American television producer best known for creating the television show CHiPs. He also developed a portable satellite television in partnership with DirecTV.

5. Christopher Langan has a verified IQ of 195

Landan developed a “theory of the relationship between mind and reality” which he calls the “Cognitive-Theoretic Model of the Universe” (CTMU)

This American autodidact is reported to have an IQ of between 195 and 210. The media has described him as “the smartest man in America” as well as “the smartest man in the world”. He began talking at six months, and taught himself to read when he was three.

4. Dr. Evangelos Katsioulis is alleged to have an IQ of 198

Katsioulis has earned degrees in philosophy, medical research technology and psychopharmacology

He is a Greek national who works as a medical doctor and psychiatrist. He is the founder of the World Intelligence Network (WIN), an international organization of high IQ societies and of the organization AAAA.GR, a pioneer voluntary team for the detection and support of gifted individuals in Greece.

3. Kim Ung-Yong has a verified IQ of 210

Ung-Yong He was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records under “Highest IQ”

This Korean civil engineer is considered the master in child prodigy. At the age of 6 months he was able to speak and understand Korean and other languages. At the age of 3 years, he could read several languages already, including Korean, Japanese, German and English, as well as solve complex calculus problems as exposed live on Japanese television. He was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records under “Highest IQ”.

2. Christopher Hirata verified IQ of 225

Hirata is an authorized child genius

A genius from his childhood, he made waves at the age of 13 when he got a gold medal at the international physics Olympiad. At the age of 16, he was working with NASA in its mission of conquering Mars. At 22, he obtained his Ph.D at the Princeton University. He is an authorized child genius and is currently teaching astrophysics in the CIT California Institute of Technology.

1. Terrence Tao has a verified IQ of 230

Gifted with an amazing IQ of 230, Terence Tao makes it to this list of most intelligent people of the world

The Australian-born Chinese American mathematician achieved a score of 760 on the pre-1995 SAT at the age of 8, received a Ph.D from Princeton at 20 and at 24 became the youngest ever full professor at UCLA.

