This is a zero government: Asari Dokubo appraises Buhari as he reveals why they rejected FG's amnesty

- Former militant leader Asari Dokubo has appraised President Buhari’s administration, scoring it zero

- He asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to stop visiting Ijaw land

- The former warlord said he never said there would be war if Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 election

- He noted that the federal government bribed people with what they call amnesty and that was why the Niger Delta people rejected it

Former Niger Delta militant leader Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo has said there is nothing to appraise in President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Is there anything to appraise in the Buhari led government? What is there to appraise? Asari queried

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, the former warlord described Buhari’s government as a zero government.

He said: “Is there anything to appraise in the Buhari led government? What is there to appraise? Can you multiply zero? If you multiply zero, what would it give you? From N200 a dollar during the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan, which was the highest, to a roving price of N450 per dollar to salary not being paid for months in all the states, this is a zero government and there is nothing to appraise. That President left and the people are not allowed to know the reason their president left? That fuel price was increased from N87 per litre when Goodluck left office to N145, what is there to appraise? You can’t multiply zero by zero because if you do, what you get is zero, so this is a zero government.”

Asari said the Niger Delta people rejected the federal government amnesty because it was a bribe.

According to him, they refused to take the amnesty because they did not want criminality to be attached to their names as they had not committed any crime.

“I did not take amnesty, so whatever concerns amnesty does not concern me,” he said.

On Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the Niger Delta region, the former militant said the jamboree should top.

He said: “This jamboree by the vice president is funny. Are they our overlords or are we being colonized that they are coming to visit here and there? Don’t they know what is right? The oil belongs to us; it does not belong to Nigeria. Ijaw oil belongs to us. If Itsekiri say their oil belongs to Nigeria, that is their business and if Urhobo say same of their oil, that is also their business and same applies to others. But we, Ijaw, are saying that Ijaw oil belongs to Ijaw, they should leave our oil alone. God put the oil there for us to develop ourselves, so there is no need for any Yoruba man called Osinbajo to be perambulating Ijaw land. What is he perambulating about for in the Niger Delta? Don’t they know what is right? Okay, in trying to be good neighbours to others and share with them, are they the ones that would decide for us the percentage that we would give to them? Their groundnut, did they share their groundnut or give it to us? Which road was built in Ijaw land with groundnut money or with revenue gotten from cocoa? So the thing is that this jamboree should stop, they know what is right and they should leave what is ours for us because they do not have the right to give it to us. That is the issue at stake and people are not addressing these issues as it should be addressed. So for me, they are only postponing the doomsday, they should do what is right because the oil of Ijaw people belong to them."

Asari denied saying there would be war if former president Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election.

“Watch that video where I was quoted to have made such statements properly and tell me where I was quoted to have said so,” the former militant said.

He explained that he only said if Jonathan wins and they attack the Niger Delta people, they would fight back.

