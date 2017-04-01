Finally! Dino Melaye speaks about his 7 certificates (Video)

- Senator Dino Melaye has finally cleared the air over his certificate controversy

- Melaye said anyone who is not satisfied with the authenticity of his certificate can sue him to court

NAIJ.com has obtained a video of an interview where Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district explained the controversy behind his first degree certificate and the suspension of Senator Ali Ndume.

In the programme called Politics Today on Channels TV, Dino melaye said he graduated from the university of Ahmadu Belo and that the allegation leveled against him and senator Bukola Saraki were all lies and have been cleared by the Senate Committee on Ethics.

Melaye said allegations levelled against him and Senate President Bukola Saraki were all false.

Melaye however, refused to give a direct yes or no answer when he was asked if he indeed has seven degrees, including degrees from London School of Economics and Harvard University.

Melaye rather said: "There is something called investigative journalism, and I'm not going to be ridiculed on a television platform, whatever I have is mine and whatever I said I possessed. Anyone that has an argument against me, the onus is one you to proof it."

He also said the 6 months suspension given to Senator Ali Ndume, the senate leader, was the Senate’s idea to discipline members going contrary to the upper house rules.

When he was asked to clarify the year he graduated and the year he served as there had been controversy over that as well, Melaye said: "That is another lie by Ndume again, Ndume said I served in 1999, my certificate is out, my certificate is bearing 2001, not 1999 but that's another lie that Ndume told. if what I've presented is not true, they should rush to court and sue me."

NAIJ.com recalled that Melaye's certificate scandal started when he was accused by Sahara Reporters that he did not fulfill all requirements necessary to graduate from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) where he said he got his first degree from.

Melaye has since been cleared by the Vice Chancellor of ABU, but London School of Economics and Harvard University have allegedly denied the senator's claim that he graduated from the two school, and so, Melaye's certificate headache continues.

Meanwhile, Professor Aloysius Okolie has applauded the Senate for suspending Senator Ali Ndume.

Prof. Aloysius Okolie has lashed out at Senator Ali Ndume saying he deserves to be suspended by the Senate for trying to blackmail it.

He said: “As a distinguished senator, he should not talk like ordinary man on the street; he must have facts and figures before casting aspersion on anybody."

