Home | News | General | Nigerian PhD student, Adedeji Liadi dies in Malaysia while exercising
What your signature says about you
Nigerian woman with her 4 day-old baby rescued in Mediterranean

Nigerian PhD student, Adedeji Liadi dies in Malaysia while exercising



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 03/04/2017 06:49:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A Nigerian PhD student studying in the International Islamic University, Malaysia (IIUM), Adedeji Abiodun Liadi has died.

It was gathered that the 44-year-old slumped while jogging on the campus field last week. He was reportedly rushed to the school’s medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The late Liadi, was popularly known as ‘Olubadan’ because he hailed from Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was a lecturer at the Department of Economics, National Open University Nigeria (NOUN), Lagos.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1