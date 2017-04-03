Home | News | General | I’m not involved in certificate scandal — Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has denied having certificate scandal.

He said it was troubling and unfair to categorise him with persons having issues with their certificates.

Obaseki made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, John Mayaki, on Sunday.

The governor had been listed among prominent Nigerians allegedly involved in certificate controversy by Sunday PUNCH.

But the statesman read in part, “It is highly displeasing, troubling, and quite unfair to the governor’s person and image to categorise him among those who have had ‘scandals’ on account of the often questionable reports from the opposition party.

It explained that the governor had, in the build-up to the 2016 governorship election, sworn to an affidavit declaring his certificates missing ‘to the best of his knowledge,’ as required by the Electoral Act 2010.

It noted that he had ‘actually had no cause to look for them for 25 years prior to that time, but proceeded to furnish the public and the electoral body with existing photocopies, which were duly signed and validly stamped by the issuing institutions’.

It also stated that Obaseki, however, put the issue to rest when he ‘publicly’ tendered the original copies.

The statement added, “However, those rightly threatened by his profile and educational attainments, which stood in sharp contrast to those of their own candidates for the same election, chose to seek refuge in deliberate misrepresentation of the contents of the affidavit until the governor later produced the original copies.”

