Presidency vs N'Assembly: Buhari meets Dogara, Saraki
- 03/04/2017 06:32:00
Dogara arrived for the meeting holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja at noon.
The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, is also expected to take his turn with the President after Dogara.The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has also arrived the Presidential Villa for his meeting with Buhari.
He arrived at about 12.30pm.
As of the time he arrived, Dogara was still with Buhari.
